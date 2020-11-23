Ayaz Sadiq, others get bail extension in violent protest case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique and others in a 2018 case pertaining to violent protests.

Judge Ejaz Ahmed Butt extended their bail until November 30 and directed the investigation officer to submit a complete record of the case at the next hearing.

Also Read: Ayaz Sadiq among four PML-N leaders granted interim bail by ATC

Ayaz Sadiq and other PML-N leaders were booked on charges of resorting to violent protests when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country to serve his sentence in July 2018.

The first information report was registered under Section 7 of ATA. Mr Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz was arrested upon arrival at the Lahore airport on July 13, 2018 and shifted to jail to serve sentences in a graft case.

Also Read: ATC grants bail to PML-N MPA in NAB office clash case

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court reserved a verdict on interim bail pleas of accused persons in a case pertaining to violence outside the NAB Lahore office after arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in August last.

The state counsel informed the judge that only 18 of the accused named in the FIR have joined investigation and sought time to complete the probe. The court ruled that it would tackle the matter involving the accused who have failed to join the probe as per the law.

Comments

comments