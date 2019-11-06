TAXILA: Commenting on Azadi March, former interior minister and veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar on Wednesday said that changing the government through the sit-ins would lead to a bad tradition, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in Taxila, Chaudhry Nisar said that the one who rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) sit-in in 2014 calling it wrong is declaring the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) Azadi Match right today, adding that it is very difficult to get rid of a sit-in once it is staged.

Chaudhry Nisar said Pakistan is surrounded by many security issues. “It is not a valid decision to allow Indian Sikhs to enter Pakistan without a passport”, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, reached the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and resumed talks over ongoing Azadi March.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who had met JUI-F chief yesterday, expressed hopes for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his statement had said the meeting between the government’s and the Rehbar committee, was a step forward towards the betterment.

“Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”, the Punjab assembly speaker had said.

