Programme initiated to vaccinate, neuter stray dogs: Sindh health minister

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho on Wednesday said that the municipal department has initiated a programme to vaccinate and neuter strays dogs across the province as a prevention measures from rabies, ARY News reported.

Azra Pechuho, while addressing a press conference at Sindh Secretariat today, said that a programme has been commenced by the provincial municipal department for vaccinating and neutering stray dogs.

She said that the health authorities are now posting better medical superintendents in all hospitals across the province. The tender for acquiring hepatitis medicines has been approved which would be available soon, she added.

The health minister said that provincial authorities are working with the administration of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) for improvements in emergency facilities for children. Vaccination of children is being carried out across Sindh, Pechuho said.

Pechuho reiterated the parents should take care of the health condition of their kids. In most cases, parents of child patients moved to the hospitals after making a big delay. She added that 50 per cent of children from the other districts of the province are being taken to NICH.

The government is making efforts to provide the citizens for getting medical facilities near to their districts instead of moving to Karachi, the minister said.

On the other hand, a new dog bite case emerged from Shikarpur on Wednesday (today) as a girl was attacked by a stray dog when she was going to her school. The wounded girl was immediately shifted to Khanpur hospital but the relatives faced trouble to get the anti-rabies vaccine.

Father of the victim girl told media that the anti-rabies vaccine was not available at Khanpur hospital. He said that his daughter was given a vaccine which he purchased outside the hospital at the price of Rs1,200. He demanded Sindh chief minister to initiate dog culling campaign in Khanpur.

