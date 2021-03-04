KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) adjourned on Thursday bail petitions moved by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader instituted the petitions seeking bail in the two cases.

Speaking to the media, Shaikh said the cases were lodged against him out of political vengeance. “The cases are aimed to muzzle his voice in the Sindh Assembly,” he added.

The opposition leader approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail pleas.

One of the two cases pertained to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

On Feb 16, he was arrested for allegedly violating law and order during the by-polls. Subsequently, the two cases were registered against him. The court had sent Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides to jail on judicial remand.

