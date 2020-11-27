Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari to be engaged today

KARACHI: The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is all set to engage with the son of business tycoon Younas Choudhry today (Friday) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Arrangements have been finalized for the ceremony. Bilawal House where the engagement will take place has been sprayed with disinfectants.

The future husband of Bakhtawar, Mahmood Chaudhry, his father Younas Chaudhry and their other family members have already arrived in the metropolis. The event will be held in an open area of Bilawal House.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be able to attend the engagement ceremony of his sister as he had been tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

Read more: Covid positive Bilawal to stay away from sister’s engagement

The guests attending the ceremony have been asked to get tested for coronavirus ahead of the event and convey a scanned copy of the results via email.

The guests are also advised not to carry their cellphones. Only the officially deputed photographers will cover the event.

