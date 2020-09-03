LAHORE: The number of registered users on Baldiya Online, an application launched to enable citizens to obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates online saving them the hassle of having to visit government offices for the purpose, has reached 200,000 in two weeks.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, the secretary of the Punjab Local Government Department, revealed the mobile phone application that was launched on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has now more than 200,000 users.

He said the application will help save citizens of the province the trouble of visiting relevant offices and pay kickbacks to get certificates. He added they can report birth, marriage, death, and divorce through the app.

The mobile application was developed in collaboration with Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB).

Unveiling the government’s two-year performance report the previous day, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar had said the government was taking solid steps to fulfil the promises made with the people. Some projects had been completed while work was in progress on others speedily, he added.

Despite challenges, he said, the province presented a progressive and pro-business budget and it was not possible to present a better budget than it in these circumstances. Taxes had been increased in every year budget but the PTI government abolished taxes in a new financial year or reduced their ratio, he added.

