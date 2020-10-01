QUETTA: The total count of coronavirus has reached to 15,281 after detection of 24 new infections in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The province conducted 1,254 tests during the last 24 hours, whereas, one patient died of coronavirus. Overall 146 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Balochistan.

Two cases were reported in educational institutions of the province. Overall 543 cases have been reported in the educational institutions so far, confirmed the provincial health department.

137 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 13,915.

On Wednesday, the health officials had detected 16 more cases of novel coronavirus at educational institutions of Balochistan.

It is to be noted that in the final phase, primary classes in the province also resumed after the closure of more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to SOPs issued by the government, masks had been made mandatory for all teachers and students, while educational institutions were required to ensure the availability of sensitizers at their entrances.

The decision to reopen primary schools across the country had been taken by the National Comand and Operation Centre (NCOC).

