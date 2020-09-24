382 coronavirus cases detected at Balochistan’s educational institutions

QUETTA: More than 4,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted at educational institutions across Balochistan, the health department said on Thursday.

Of them, the results of 3,627 came back negative while 382 have been declared positive.

The health department said as many as 158 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the province over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 14,765.

13,384 of the Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, bringing the ratio of active cases in the province down to 8 per cent. There are 1,336 active cases while death toll from the virus has reached 145.

It is pertinent to mention here that 39,296 students were randomly tested for the novel coronavirus at 763 schools across Punjab after the reopening of educational institutions on September 15.

Of them, 38,716 samples came back negative while 81 students were turned out to be positive. 45 of the affected students belonged to Gujranwala, 12 Gujrat, nine Nankana Sahib, and two Lahore, two Bakhar, and one DG Khan.

