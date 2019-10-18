QUETTA: In a step to increase literacy rate in Balochistan, the provincial government has allocated more than Rs12 billion for education sector.

According to officials of the provincial education department, 123 new primary schools will be established while 125 primary schools would be upgraded to middle level during the current fiscal year, Radio Pakistan reported.

The government was committed to improve quality of education in the province, the officials said and added that over Rs13 billion have been allocated for non-developmental expenditures.

The officials further said that Rs700 million will be spent on provision of potable water and other facilities in more than 700 schools in different areas of the province during the current fiscal year.

Earlier on September 15, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai had said the incumbent government was committed to promote education sector in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Quetta, the governor had said that the government was making all out efforts to provide quality education across the province.

On the occasion, he had directed the education authorities to ensure admissions of students as per merit and in a transparent manner.

