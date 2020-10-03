QUETTA: Five more cases of the coronavirus have been detected at educational institutions in Balochistan, health officials said on Saturday.

According to the health department, the number of Covid-19 cases thus far diagnosed at educational institutions has soared to 550.

It said the provincial tally of infections has reached 15,323 after new cases surfaced during the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said eight more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,507.

As many as 35,071 samples were tested during this period, out of which 553 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 313,984 with the addition of the new cases.

There are 8,884 active Covid-19 cases as 298,593 patients have recuperated from the infection.

