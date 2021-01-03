Balochistan govt wants ECP to postpone PB-20 Pishin by-election

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it to postpone by-election on a provincial assembly seat (PB-20) in Pishin.

The letter states that Pishin would be experiencing severe cold conditions in January and February as the weather department has forecast snowfall in the district during this period, due to which the local administration will not be able to make arrangements for the by-election slated for February 16.

Moreover, the security situation is unstable as the law enforcement agencies are making all-out efforts to eliminate anti-state elements, the letter said, adding the second wave of the coronavirus is also taking a heavy toll on the people and that political activities, corner meetings and rallies amid the pandemic will potentially lead to the further spread of the virus.

The government, therefore, asked the commission to postpone the by-election.

The ECP had last month decided to hold by-elections for all vacant seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

The seats include two of the national assembly (NA-75, Sialkot and NA-45 Orakzai) and six of the provincial assemblies (PS-43 Sanghar, PS-88 Malir, PB-20 Pishin, PS-52 Umerkot, PK-63 Nowshera, and PS-88 Gujranwala.

