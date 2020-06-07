Balochistan hospital gets modern machinery for COVID-19 tests

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has installed the latest machinery for the rapid screening tests of COVID-19 at Fatima Jinnah Hospital of Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Balochistan health secretary Dostein Jamaldini inaugurated the latest machinery to be used for conducting coronavirus screening and detection tests.

Dostein Jamaldini said that the COVID-19 test report will be available within 10 minutes by using the modern machinery installed at Fatima Jinnah Hospital. He appealed that citizens to move immediately to the hospital if having symptoms of the virus.

He said that most of the patients of COVID-19 arrived in the hospitals at the time when their health condition worsened. He added that the government is making all-out efforts to appoint more doctors in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the province.

Read: Balochistan govt announces to resume public transportation

Balochistan recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases up to 445 on Sunday during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 6,221.

According to details shared by the spokesman for Director General (DG) Health Balochistan, at least 54 people have died of the virus thus far in the province. He said that Balochistan conducted record 1435 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. The overall tests conducted in the province stands at 30,087.

The spokesperson maintained that over 2,175 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far. He said that Balochistan reported first 1000 cases in 50 days, the next 1000 cases were reported in 11 days, while the third 1000 cases had been detected in 10 days. The province recorded last 1000 corona positive cases in just five days, he added.

Comments

comments