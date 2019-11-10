Balochistan varsity makes uniforms a compulsion post video scandal row

Balochistan University which was in the news related to a recent bust allegedly involving the varsity’s employees issued an official circular making it a compulsion for students to wear uniforms rather than casual clothing, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The circular demands that both males and females abide by the notification and purchase their uiforms from the designated shops.

Earlier on October 14, a scandal regarding harassment and blackmailing the students of Balochistan University had been unearthed and the law enforcement agencies arrested the university’s security branch officer and surveillance in-charge for blackmailing students with the help of immodest video content.

The videos and footage of secretly installed cameras were also recovered from the accused, which were used for blackmailing the students, most of them girls, according to sources.

The scope of investigation had been expanded to around 200 employees of the university. The accused had secretly installed cameras in various blocks of the university and footage of these equipment was being used to blackmail the students, both girls and boys.

According to sources, immodest and unethical content also recovered from the staff officer of the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, the vice-chancellor of University of Balochistan, stepped down from his post until the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) completes its inquiry upon the matter.

