Moon not sighted; Bangladesh, India announce Eid on Monday

Eid will be celebrated in India on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Bukhari also appealed to the people to offer Eid prayers at homes

A senior official of Bangladesh’s religious ministry confirmed that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted in the country and the first of Shawwal will fall on Monday.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday as the moon was not sighted on Friday.

The UAE will also celebrate Eid on Sunday as the moon-sighting committee set up by the justice ministry announced that the moon was not sighted and Shawwal 1 would fall on Sunday, May 24.

The newspaper also reported that Indonesia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Qatar would also observe Eid on Sunday.

