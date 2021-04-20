Banned TLP ends sit-in after successful talks with govt

LAHORE: Banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Tuesday evening announced to end its sit-ins across the country after successful talks with the federal government, ARY News reported.

The banned TLP Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) member Maulana Ghulam Abbas announced ending the sit-in and asked the protesters to disperse peacefully.

Talks between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained successful, announced Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday.

In his important video statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly today seeking the expulsion of French envoy and withdrawal cases against the members of the banned TLP.

A government delegation, comprising the interior minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with the members of the proscribed organisation in Lahore.

More details to follow…

