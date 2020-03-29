Barakahu being disinfected with heavy machinery, sanitation sprays

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus infected district of Barakahu is being sprayed with disinfectants by local authorities after an active cluster of the virus has thus far infected more than 11 people, ARY News reported on Sunday.

eight fire tenders and 42 water browsers are employed in the activity, assistant commissioner of the locality has claimed that the disinfection may take up to three days for completion.

100 plus road cleaners are also employed by local authorities to ensure cleanliness.

It has also been reported that after disinfecting Barakahu the same operation will take place in the areas of Shehzad Town and Ramsha Colony.

The decision to seal the vicinity was taken after 11 coronavirus suspects were shifted to healthcare facilities from the proximity of Kot Hathial earlier on March 23.

The action was initiated after a social media user made cognizance of some people residing in the small UC could possibly be carriers of the deadly coronavirus.

The suspects are said to be from a religious organisation and were residing in the area, their place of residence has already been sealed.

Six of the initial 11 suspects have tested positive for coronavirus while the rest of the reports are yet to be received.

