Mardan UC continues to be epicentre of coronavirus in KP

MARDAN: Union Council Manga continues to be the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus pathogen in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ministry of Health KP reports 60 active cases of coronavirus in the small union council of Mardan City while the total number of cases in the city total to 79.

Read More: KP extends closure of tourism places, educational institutions, businesses

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has extended the closures of its tourism spots, educational institutions and government events due to deadly covid-19 pandemic.

The provincial government stated in a notification released today for extending the closure of educational institutions till May 31, as well as suspended education boards’ examinations due to coronavirus.

Read More: PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admins

Earlier, the authorities had decided to close educational institutions till March 28.

Moreover, all government ceremonies, sports and cultural activities will also remain suspended till April 30, whereas, the authorities have also extended leaves of unnecessary employees in the government’s departments till April 15.

Read More: Coronavirus: Section 144 imposed for two weeks in KP capital

It also read the closure of all tourism places till April 30 while hotels, restaurants, fast food shops will also remain closed till April 10. The government directed to shut beauty parlours and hair saloons till April 7.

General stores, medical stores, grocery shops, tandoor, bakeries are exempted from the restrictions.

The orders will not apply to the shops for daily usage commodities like fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, milk, auto workshops and petrol pumps.

Comments

comments