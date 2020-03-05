Coronavirus outbreak in China forced barbers to adopt a more creative way of hair cutting aimed at staying at a safe distance with the consumers.

The video of a creative hair cutting procedure shared from a Chinese barber on online platforms garnered over one million likes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The hairdressers wearing protective masks are captured on videos holding four-foot-long poles wrapped with brushes, shavers and hairdryers.

‘The tools don’t work as well as when you hold them in your hand, but this is for the safety [of us and the customers],’ Wu Junlong, a barbershop owner from Henan Province of central China, told the press.

Another hairstylist, He Bing, uploaded footage of his colleagues providing the so-called ‘long-distance haircuts’ at a salon last Saturday in Luzhou, Sichuan Province of south-western China.

‘Although the lockdown is finished, we still need to keep some distance to stay safe,’ he wrote in a post on Chinese TikTok-like Douyin.

It is pertinent to mention here that a second coronavirus patient surfaced in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 95,000 people have so far been diagnosed with the dangerous virus while 53,000 have been treated and declared fit to walk free.

Deaths caused by the virus have surged to 3286 across the globe while 80 countries have reported positive cases.

Deaths and contraction of the virus have been on the decline in China, a place from where the virus originated. 11 people have thus fire succumbed to the coronavirus in America while 130 are still under observation.

87 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the United Kingdom.

