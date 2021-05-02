Former DG FIA Bashir Memon retracts allegations against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon has retracted his allegations that Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed him to initiate probe against Supreme Court’s judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Relations Shahbaz Gill claimed in a statement on the social networking site Twitter that the former DG FIA has withdrawn his allegations.

“Bashir Memon has been lying for the last several days. As soon as he was made accountable for his mills, he himself withdrew his statement,” he wrote.

Gill further wrote that “Prime Minister Imran Khan has faith in Allah and he is a true lover of Muhammad, so Allah protects him”.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said, “In Pakistan, one can accuse the prime minister merely for making headlines but later can easily take a U-turn”.

Fawad stressed that this trend of hurling false allegations must be stopped once and for all. “If the issue is raised with the concerned news channel, then media freedom comes under threat and if the guest is asked for an explanation then allegations of political victimization are hurled,” he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Memon whipped up a political storm by claiming that PM Imran as well as Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had asked him to start an investigation against the apex court judge.

