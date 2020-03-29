ISLAMABAD: China’s ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing on Sunday addressed a ceremony held in the honor of Chinese medical staff that has arrived in Pakistan to help-out during the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Jing said that China has made great headway into controlling the deadly pathogen and stands by their ‘iron brother’ Pakistan in there hour of need.

The Chinese ambassador added that the coronavirus has become a mammoth challenge for the entire world and unity and self isolation were the only two ways to tackle the conundrum.

Ambassador Yao Jing said that Pakistan was China’s first priority among every other nation in the world who are currently embroiled in a war against an invisible enemy.

The dignitary also said that he was resolute that with China’s help, Pakistan would soon gain total control of coronavirus and curb the disease like China itself has.

Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1526 on Sunday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center.

Thus far 13 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

