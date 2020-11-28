Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers offered in Lahore

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif have been offered today (Saturday) at the Sharif Medical City, ARY News reported.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhktar. She will be laid to rest at the Sharif family’s ancestral graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reached Lahore via British Airways flight and was received in Lahore by members of the Sharif family and PML-L leaders and workers at the Allama Iqbal International airport earlier on Saturday morning.

Kosar, the sister of Nawaz Sharif has also reached Lahore along with the body.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were released from Kot Lakhpat prison on Friday on parole to attend the funeral prayers Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza released from Kot Lakhpat jail

Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s Disease. Her condition had deteriorated and she could not regain her health due to old age.

Comments

comments