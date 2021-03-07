ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will met with the Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore’s Model Town today, reported ARY News.

According to the PPP, they will discuss political matters and future course of action.

Also Read: Bilawal, Maryam revel PDM victory with Gilani’s Senate seat

The two leaders will deliberate the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government march and a joint strategy against the CM Usman Buzdar government, including a proposal to bring an in-house change in Punjab.

The meeting will be taking place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded in securing a vote of confidence from the National Assembly amid boycott by the PDM-constituent opposition parties.

Also Read: PDM chief summons meeting to devise post-Senate elections strategy

It is noteworthy that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of heads of the alliance’s constituent parties on Monday to devise a post-Senate elections strategy.

According to the details, the meeting will be held at Sindh House in Islamabad at 2 pm on 8th of March during with the opposition’s alliance would devise an anti-government strategy.

Comments

comments