We will keep fighting for Kashmir till last breath: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said we will keep fighting for the occupied Kashmir till last breath, ARY News reported.

Addressing the huge crowd, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that every Pakistani wants to see Kashmir free from Indian occupation. Pakistan’s population only believes in democracy and constitution of 1973, which was passed by all political parties.

He claimed that his party’s polling agents were expelled from polling stations during the General Elections 2018. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said institutions and the elections were made controversial in the past.

Criticising government’s economic policies, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI government has over burned the common man under Tsunami of taxes.

Earlier, addressing the protesters in Azadi March, another opposition leader PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also criticised the government’s policies and said that Azadi March would wipe out the government.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for hike in prices, unemployment, poverty.

“People used to get free medicine during Nawaz Sharif government, but now they have been deprived of this facility”, he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif said soon Pakistan will be transformed into an Islamic Welfare State and the country will continue to run on the path of prosperity under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Under the leadership of its chief Maulana Fazal-ur Rehman, JUI-F-led Azadi March reached Islamabad on Thursday to stage an anti-government protest rally in the federal capital.

