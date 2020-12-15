LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who recently resigned as his spokesperson citing reservations.

The meeting will take place at Bilawal House Lahore. PPP chairman will listen to the reservations of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and will try to address them.

As per sources within the PPP, it is expected that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will take back his resignation after meeting with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

On December 11, Senator Khokhar had resigned as the spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after differences over decisions taken by the opposition alliance- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The sources privy to the matter had said that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigned as spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto.

“Senior PPP leadership has been trying to woo the Senator soon after he resigned from his post,” they said.

