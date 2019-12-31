Bilawal hopes 2020 to bring real change in country

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday hoped that the year 2020 will bring a real change that the country needs, ARY NEWS reported.

In his message on the new year’s eve at the micro-blogging website-Twitter- the PPP chairman said that at the year ender, he was thinking about the Kashmiris, who are struggling against the occupied forces in Indian-held Kashmir.

As 2019 ends, spare a thought for fellow Pakistanis made homeless overnight in THIS winter, 800,000 poor women who had their monthly 1,000 rs BISP taken away at a whim, 8 million Pakistanis forced under poverty line & our Kashmiri brethren. May 2020 bring real change 🇵🇰 needs. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 31, 2019



On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that 2020 will be the year of development, prosperity and relief for the Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media over the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of PM Imran Khan to discuss nine-point today, said the federal government has finalised provision of Rs6 billion subsidy to the nationals through utility stories and health insurance facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.

“The government is going to release financial assistance in January 2020 as PM Khan decides to take responsibility of weaker segments of the society. The cabinet members appreciated PM’s initiatives for establishing shelter houses for needy people.

The premier has also discussed the closure of sugar mills and he will chair a meeting of price review committee tomorrow to monitor rates of cotton, sugarcane and sugar.”

Awan said the government has approved publication of 2008’s financial assessment report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and issuance of the financial card is also being made in accordance with the survey report.

