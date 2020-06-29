ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, speaking during the ongoing budget session in the National Assembly, blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan over the government’s Covid-19 response.

He said the premier now has only two options: either ask the public and the assembly for forgiveness for what he claimed destroying the national economy and endangering public lives or step down and let someone qualified take charge.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lamented that the government dropped a petrol bomb on public even before the passage of the fiscal budget for the next year. He asked how can a minister issue a notification that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is supposed to put out.

He said the benefit of the recent fuel price hike went to oil companies, asking how ministers will visit their constituencies to face their constituents in the wake of the increase.

The PPP leader said they will challenge the increase in prices of petroleum products at every forum as the people have been robbed of their hard-earned money to benefit oil firms. The prime minister took notice of a 200 per cent increase in drug prices but now prices of medicines have gone up by 500 per cent but no notice was taken.

He said when the premier took notice of the wheat, flour, sugar, and masks issues, their prices went up. He taunted the prime minister, asking him to not take more notices of anything and instead put himself in self-quarantine.

