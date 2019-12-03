Bilawal to mobilize PPP activists for Benazir’s death anniversary gathering

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead a country-wide campaign to prepare for a massive showdown at a public gathering aimed at commemorating the death anniversary of his mother and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP has decided to hold a public gathering at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27, the same venue where the two-time prime minister of the country was martyred in a gun and bomb attack.

The decision was made at a consultative meeting of the party under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday, also attended by former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, Farhat Ullah Babar, Sherry Rehman and other top leaders.

It was decided that the party chairman would personally visit every province to invite masses in the December public gathering.

The meeting also mulled over formation of committees aimed at finalizing arrangements for the Rawalpindi gathering.

Issues pertaining to appointment of the election commission members and a party campaign at grass root level was also mulled over during the meeting.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday filed a bail petition on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after his son and the party chairman Bilawal announced a day earlier, his ailing father will file a bail petition on medical grounds.

Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption charges and currently he is in the PIMS hospital due to his health issues.

The federal government and others have been made respondent in the plea filed by the PPP co-chairman in the IHC. “The PPP co-chairman is not well, he is battling many diseases simultaneously “, the plea reads.

The ailing former president needs 24-hour medical care, stated in the plea and the court was pleaded to grant the former president bail on medical grounds.

