Bilawal Bhutto takes notice of Kathore Morr firing incident

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took notice of deaths in a firing incident near Kathore Morr, M-9 motorway, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader has sought a report from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and directed to launch an inquiry into the matter.

He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to injured.

At least three people were shot dead and two others sustained injuries, in a firing incident near Kathore Morr.

According to the rescue sources, the firing incident took place during an ongoing protest of the goods transport vehicles’ drivers. The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

Read more: Rangers intensify snap checking in Karachi to curb rising street crime

Meanwhile, the drivers are observing protest by parking their vehicles at the Kathore link road and M-9.

The concerned authorities have reached the spot to hold talks with the protesting drivers and ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

Comments

comments