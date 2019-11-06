Billboards having image of PM Imran Khan taken down in India

AMRITSAR: The billboards having image of Prime Minister Imran Khan installed by the Sikh community in Amritsar, to thank Pakistan over opening of Kartarpur Corridor, were removed by the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) government, reported Indian media on Wednesday.

The Modi-led government is frightened to see increasing publicity of PM Imran Khan over his landmark move of opening Kartarpur crossing.

The administration forcibly took down the billboards having image of PM Khan along with Navjot Singh Siddu without any reason.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Read more: Navjot Singh Sidhu invited for Kartarpur Corridor opening

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

Comments

comments