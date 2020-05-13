GHOTKI: As many as 27 government employees, including BPS-17 and BPS-20 officers, have been found to be benefitting from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Ghotki district, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the beneficiaries, associated with education, health, agriculture, and population welfare departments, had been receiving the BISP stipend in names of their wives. They included a headmaster of a government school and other officers of higher ranks.

A former medical superintendent of the Tehsil Hospital, Ubauro is also among the beneficiaries while a district officer of the population welfare department had also been drawing stipends.

All these officers cumulatively received an amount of Rs3 million under the programme and have been served notices by a federal institution for recovery.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had revealed that 16 female government employees have admitted to benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) had provided record of more 343 people who got benefits from the BISP. The officials said 15 out of 16 female government employees appeared before the FIA and confessed to getting financial support from the BISP under names of their family members.

