Blast in sewerage line injures four in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four persons received burn injuries when a blast took place in a sewerage line in the Surjani area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the blast took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line, near a flat located in Surjani Town. As a result of the blast, four members of the family sustained burn injuries.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured to hospital.

In December 2019, three members of a family died, two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in Quetta.

According to rescue sources, the awful incident took place in Quetta’s area of Barori road.

After being informed about the mishap, rescues teams reached the spot and moved bodies and unconscious persons to a nearby hospital.

