First-ever study launched to assess Blue Carbon assets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has announced that the federal government has launched the first-ever ‘Blue Carbon Study’ with the assistance of the World Bank for the estimation of the potential carbon stocks of coastal ecosystems, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After launching the Blue Economy policy, the federal government has launched the Blue Carbon project with the assistance of the World Bank in order to assess carbon assets for the first time in Pakistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The joint strategy of Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank to integrate blue carbon ecosystems.

SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said in a statement that a record increase was made in term of mangrove forests up to 300 per cent. He said that Pakistan has launched the study for making an accurate estimation of the carbon stocks in coastal ecosystems and mangroves. The worth of mangroves and carbon stocks could be in billions of dollars.

Read: Govt’s new ‘Blue Economy’ policy to generate more employment: PM

Aslam said that the project will become an important pillar of climate action vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added that the estimation report of blue carbon will be received within three months.

Moreover, he also announced to plant one billion mangrove trees along the coastline by the federal government under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme. The initiative aims to reduce the emission of hazardous gasses by expanding ecological significant mangrove forests in the country.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had termed 2020 as ’year of blue economy’ while highlighting the significance of effective use of ocean resources.

The premier had said that promoting the blue economy will create job opportunities, boost tourism and bring investment in the country and renewable energy. He announced that the government was preparing a roadmap for the blue economy.

Comments

comments