Govt’s new ‘Blue Economy’ policy to generate more employment: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for finalising a new and dynamic ‘Blue Economy’ policy aimed at revitalizing the shipping sector, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the new policy would help save valuable foreign exchange of Pakistan and create more employment opportunities for the country’s seafarers.

“We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential,” the premier resolved.

I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalising a new & dynamic #BlueEconomy policy to revitalise our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers. We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 15, 2020

On August 7, the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs had announced the country’s new shipping policy.

“Under the impact of the new shipping policy, we will soon see registration of 3-4 local shipping companies, which will also ensure job security for our seafarers,” Ali Zaidi said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared the year 2020 as the Year of Blue Economy to gain maximum advantage of the blue economy resources.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on blue economy on July 14, PM Imran said that Pakistan had immense positional in the field but unfortunately former governments had neglected the sector.

Promoting a blue economy will create job opportunities, boost tourism and bring investment in the country and renewable energy, he added.

