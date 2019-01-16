BNP-Mengal to decide fate of its coalition with federal govt today

KARACHI: Balochistan National Party (BNP) to decide the fate of its coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The meeting chaired by BNP-M Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, will also discuss the situation after senate election on the vacant seat of Balochistan.

Mr Mengal will also hold a press conference after end of the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, talking to journalists, after attending opposition parties meeting in the Parliament house, Akhtar Mengal said, “We have not gathered here to topple the government”.

The opposition parties invited to sit with them for the solution of the masses issue, he maintained.

He said BNP-Mengal became coalition partner of the PTI-led federal government after PML-N, for the solution of the problems being faced by Balochistan province.

“The government has done nothing practically to address our genuine problems,” he continued.

Replying to a query, Mengal said, the government is about to table another mini budget and added we will oppose the government’s such move.

