Tareen congratulates Shehbaz for ‘dragging’ Asif Zardari bravely

ISLAMABAD: Reacting over alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ex-general secretary Jehangir Tareen has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for ‘dragging’ Asif Zardari bravely, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his tweet message, he congratulated both the parties [PPP and the PML-N] over the alliance and said words of Imran Khan proved ‘true’ ones again that both the parties are always hand in glove to save their corruption.

Earlier, commenting on the opposition alliance, PM’s Special Aide for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq said “Those who looted the country’s resources have become united under an umbrella”.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting  Fawad Chaudhry termed the reunion of the PPP and PML-N an attempt to defend their wrongdoings.

Read more: Opposition parties have formed an alliance: Zardari

Earlier in the day, former president Asif Ali Zardari had confirmed that opposition parties had formed an alliance together and would adopt a joint strategy on various political issues to give a tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government.

