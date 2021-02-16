Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Body of 23-year-old student found in Lahore hostel

Lahore Hostel

LAHORE: The body of a 23-year-old student was found in a hostel in Lahore’s Township neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, according to the police.

The deceased, who hailed from Bahawalnagar, was a student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Also Read: Burnt body of 12-year-old boy found in Balochistan’s Zhob

On getting information, the police reached the hostel and shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police said it is unclear how the young man died. They ruled out suicide or overdose of drugs as reason for the death.

Also Read: Police nab suspect who left female student’s body outside Lahore hospital

Separately, another dead body was found hanging from an electric pole in the provincial capital’s Badami Bagh locality. The police said the death appeared to have caused by electrocution.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan summons session of govt spokespersons today

Pakistan

Perween Rahman murder case: Court orders final arguments in next hearing

Pakistan

SHC judge recuses himself from plea against NICVD corruption probe

Must Read

Four of a family die as car plunges into water channel


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close