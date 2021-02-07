Bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: A bodybuilder was shot dead for resisting a robbery attempt in Karachi on Saturday night, according to the police.

A band of suspected robbers tried to rob bodybuilding champion Farooq Rafiq at a real-estate agency in Surjani Town, the police said, adding he resisted their bid and smashed the head of one of the suspects with a glass.

One of the men opened fire at him. Resultantly, he died on the spot. The body was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

Rafiq had won Karachi Champion and Mr Central titles.

The incidence of mugging and citizens being killed on resisting robberies are on the rise in the city. On Jan 25, a trader was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid in Karachi.

