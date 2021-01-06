Mugger gets killed after gun accidentally goes off following robbery bid

KARACHI: A mugger on Wednesday got killed after his gun accidentally went off following a robbery bid involving Rs 400,000 in the Site-B area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the alleged mugger was carrying a loaded pistol on his motorcycle following the robbery when it accidentally went off.

“He was shifted to a hospital in an injured condition where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said while further claiming that he had allegedly deprived a citizen of Rs400,000 along with his accomplice before the incident.

The police have recovered Rs300,000 and a weapon from the possession of the slain accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that weapons going off accidentally had claimed lives several times in the past.

In one such incident, a security guard accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video in Karachi.

According to police, the incident took place in the port city’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The security guard employed at a floor mill was shooting a video with his friend to upload it on the popular short-video sharing app when he shot himself.

The police said the video saved in his mobile phone shows him putting a rifle on his chest. During the recording, he accidentally pulls the trigger of the rifle and a bullet pierces his chest, resulting in his death.

The deceased, identified as Anwar Ali, was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His friend, who was filming the video has been taken into custody.

