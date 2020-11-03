Bosnia presidency chairman to land in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has confirmed Tuesday the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic is set to visit Pakistan on a two-day visit tomorrow, ARY News reported.

On an invitation by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman will pay a visit accompanied by a high-level delegation including their security minister, besides presidential advisers.

During the awaited visit, the Chairman is slated to meet the Prime Minister, and the President while he will have separate interactions with the Speaker of National Assembly, Foreign Minister, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, among other dignitaries as well.

The foreign office noted the visit of the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is likely to enhance bilateral relations and serve to strengthen cooperative bonds between the two countries and also among their compatriots.

It noted that both countries have mutually extended support to each other in times of need.

The visit scheduled for November 4 (tomorrow) will conclude, according to the present notification, by November 5.

