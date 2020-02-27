Both coronavirus patients stable, no serious threat to life: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday updated the media about the condition of patients who have thus far been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus, ARY News reported.

SAPM on health said that both patients are stable and there are no serious concerns for their lives at present.

Zafar Mirza also revealed that all those related to the patients were tested for coronavirus, the tests came out negative.

Amid panic triggered by the emergence of the first two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Pakistan, family members of a Karachi student diagnosed with the disease tested negative earlier in the day, the Sindh Health Department said.

Three members of the 22-year-old confirmed as infected with the virus tested negative for the presence of the disease at a Karachi hospital.

Subsequently, they were released from the hospital.

The first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi, a citizen who returned from Iran along with two of his friends was tested positive for the virus.

The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

