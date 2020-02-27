Crackdown against hiked mask prices initiated by orders of PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Thursday took notice of exorbitant prices being charged by retailers for coronavirus preventive masks, ARY News reported.

A crackdown has been initiated against all those hoarding masks and selling them at hiked prices by the orders of the premier.

Authorities have raided a mask manufacturing company in Rawalpindi, 20,000 masks being sold on jacked up prices have been seized.

The owner of the mask manufacturing company was selling a mask priced Rs12 at Rs40.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan is running out of surgical masks and the cost has been surged by a thousand percent.

According to ARY News, there is a shortage of surgical masks in the market. The packet of surgical masks is being sold at Rs1000 in the market as the profiteers have become active to make a good fortune out of the opportunity.

