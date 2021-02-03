Lahore boy kidnapped, raped, killed by friends over PUBG fight

LAHORE: A 15-year old boy in Lahore was killed after being abducted by his friends he had made while playing Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the popular online game, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim identified as Hassan Abbas was abducted on January 13 by his four friends he had made while playing PUBG.

The accused had kidnapped Hassan and took him from Raiwind to Sheikhupura, said police, adding the 15-year-old had become friends with the nominated accused at the PUBG game.

Police said the accused killed Hassan after he had blocked them from PUBG, the popular online game. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s uncle Ghulam Hussain.

Police said the deceased was also sexually assaulted and tortured before being murdered by his four PUBG friends. The four accused have been identified as Atta, Naveed, Musawir and Mazhar.

Taking action against the named accused in the FIR, the police arrested four suspects involved in the murder, abduction and rape of 15-year-old boy Hassan Abbas from Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that PUBG is one of the most popular online games with millions of downloads and a huge fan base. Unhealthy practices by gamers and addiction have led to some deaths in the past too.

The game was banned in Pakistan last year by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after several teenagers committed suicide due to the PUBG addiction.

However, the PTA on July 20, 2020, had lifted the ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) after an uproar on social media platforms.

