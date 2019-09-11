Fourteen years old boy succumbs to dengue fever in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A 14-year-old boy, resident of Rawalpindi on Wednesday died of dengue fever in Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the boy named Aryan was admitted in the hospital few days back after being diagnosed with dengue larvae. Apart from this, three other patients including two sisters have also been found infected with the virus.

With the recent increase in the number of patients fighting dengue, the toll of patients admitted in the Allied Hospital, this year has jumped to 27.

It may be noted that more than 1500 cases of dengue haemorrhagic fever have been reported so far in Islamabad which signalled the overspread of the mosquito-borne virus in the federal capital

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had announced that free medical treatment and diagnostic facilities will be provided to dengue patients at all the public hospitals in the federal capital.

In a statement, Zafar Mirza said that his ministry was making all-out efforts to prevent and contain dengue virus in the federal capital.

He said, “All hospitals were fully geared to manage dengue cases.” The special assistant added that the dengue patients brought from a village contiguous with Rawalpindi have been treated in Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto hospitals.

