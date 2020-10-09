Boy found hanging from tree in Chaman was raped, says medical report

CHAMAN: The medical report of the body of an eight-year-old boy who was found dead in Chaman has confirmed that he was strangled to death after being subjected to sexual abuse.

The assistant commissioner of the town said a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against unknown culprits. The body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in the Mazai Adda area.

Read More: 10-year-old Karachi boy suffers ‘sexual abuse’, FIR registered

He was shifted to a nearby medical health facility for an autopsy. His body was later handed over to his family after completion of the medical examination.

Earlier, on October 6, the mutilated body of a minor girl was found in Charsadda. Her body was found dumped in the fields in the Daudzai area of Peshawar, close to Charsada.

Medical authorities confirmed that the minor, named Zainab, was sexually abused before being murdered.

Read More: Charsadda rape: Victim’s father demands arresting, hanging culprits

Comments

comments