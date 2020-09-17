British airline, Virgin Atlantic announces flight schedule for Pakistan    

ISLAMABAD: A Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic has announced the schedule of flights to be operated from Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK) from December 2020, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision to operate flights for Pakistan, the Commercial Manager of the Virgin Atlantic said that they were excited to start their operation from Pakistan. “We will provide one of the best inflight services to the passengers travelling from Islamabad and Lahore to the British destinations,” he said.

According to details, the airline will have direct flights from Lahore and Islamabad airports to Heathrow Airport in London besides operating another flight for Manchester from Islamabad.

Four weekly flights will be operated from Islamabad International Airport for Manchester from December 11.

Similarly, four weekly flights from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore will be operated for Heathrow Airport in London from December 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 27, Virgin Atlantic announced to start new routes from December 2020 from London and Manchester to major cities of Pakistan.

Other than Virgin Atlantic, British Airways on Wednesday also released a schedule of direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow.

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to British Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

