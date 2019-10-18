British Royal couple leaves for UK after concluding Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: The British Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday left for United Kingdom (UK) after completing their five-day visit of Pakistan.

The couple was see-off by the Pakistani officials and UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew and his staff at the Noor Khan Airbase.

On the last day of their maiden Pakistan tour, the duke and duchess visited an army canine school in Islamabad.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had spent night in Lahore, as their flight had to return to Lahore owing to bad weather in Islamabad.

The Royal pair had arrived back in Islamabad from Lahore amid tight security on Friday.

Read more: British Royal couple arrives at Pakistan Monument in rickshaw

The Duke and Dutchess spent their time in Lahore and met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. They also visited Pakistan Cricket Academy, Badshahi Mosque and Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital.

During their visit, the couple held meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and had also visited a government girls’ high school and graced an event about the environment on Trail 05 of Margalla Hills.

