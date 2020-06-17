Budget 2020-21: Sindh decides to increase salaries of govt employees

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday decided to increase salaries of government employees in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, ARY News reported.

A special session of the provincial cabinet chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali has approved the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to details, Sindh cabinet has decided to increase 10 percent salary raise to employees of grade 1 to 16 while officers of grade 17 and above will get an increase of 5% in their salaries in the upcoming budget.

Sindh budget with a total outlay of Rs1,250 billion will be presented today (Wednesday), in the provincial assembly. The budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will be presented by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Read More: Sindh budget for fiscal year 2020-21 to be presented today

Budget session of the Provincial Assembly will be virtual and it is expected that 75 per cent of members will attend the session through video link.

According to sources, Rs10 billion will be allocated to fight the novel coronavirus while the development budget would be Rs233 billion.

It has been learnt that due to crunch financial situation amid coronavirus, the new jobs will only be offered in the Health Department.

Rs23 billion would be allocated for the up-gradation and construction of five hospitals in the province.

Comments

comments