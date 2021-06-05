ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on June 7 to approve macroeconomic targets and the National Development Outlay 2021-22 for the next fiscal budget, ARY News reported.

The meeting will review macroeconomic indicators, approve the development framework and will discuss the forthcoming budget and other issues.

Chief ministers and other high officials will attend the meeting. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Nisar Khuhro will represent Sindh in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The federal government has convened a session of the National Assembly on June 11 to table the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

The session was convened after a meeting between Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser today.

During the meeting, the two finalized the budget schedule besides discussing parliamentary and national affairs. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the assembly and later it will also be tabled before Senate as the debate on it will be concluded by 28 June.

Babar Awan said after the meeting that the government was confident that the budget would sail through the Lower House of the Parliament. “We will be presenting a people-friendly budget,” he said.

According to a report quoting sources, the total outlay of the federal budget is estimated at Rs8400 billion, with a recommendation of upto 10 to 15 percent increase in salaries of the government employees. “The budget for the pension of the government employees is estimated at Rs470 billion,” they said.

