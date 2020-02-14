Under construction building collapse leaves three dead in Lahore

LAHORE: Three labourers were killed and four others were injured when an under construction building situated in Shafiqabad, Lahore, collapsed on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per rescue sources, three labourers working at the under construction building, lost their lives under the debris of the building and four others sustained wounds.

Getting the information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered two injured labourers from the wreckage of the collapsed building and rushed them to the hospital.

The rescue operation to retrieved other two injured from the debris was underway.

Earlier on February 11, at least eight people had lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed situated in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh city.

The dead bodies and injured persons including a child in critical condition were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Rescue sources had said the building was in dilapidated condition which collapsed after the construction of a market adjacent to it.

Police said six persons from a family killed in the incident. Two persons are also among the deceased people who had arrived in the building to meet their relatives.

