Building tourism sector PM Khan’s foremost priority, SAPM tells SCO

ISLAMABAD: Building the tourism sector is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foremost priority, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari said on Friday.

He was speaking at a virtual session of tourism ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, including India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The meet discussed an action plan for revival of tourism at an international level in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and challenges faced by the member states’ tourism industry.

Bukhari, who is also the chairman of the National Tourism Coordination Board, stated that the incumbent government worked out a 10-year policy for promotion of an environment-friendly and stable tourism sector.

He said an action plan was also devised to ensure implementation of the policy, adding it suffered delays because of the pandemic.

The SAPM pointed out the SCO member states account for 44 per cent of the total world population as these states can play a vital role in reviving the tourism industry. He added the tourism sector will see a revival once normalcy returns.

He stressed the need for the member states to foster exchange of information and suggested that a committee be set up for effective coordination among them. The meeting approved a joint action plan for the Tourism Cooperation Programme 2020-21.

